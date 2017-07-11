Chiefs’ Marcus Peters promises to lower boom on Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch

I’ve heard a lot of chatter the past week about the Chiefs, and it seems some people are not optimistic about the team’s chances to repeat as AFC West champions this season.
The Raiders appear to be the preseason darlings, and one reason is Oakland’s addition of running back Marshawn Lynch in the offseason.
Like Lynch, Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is a native of Oakland, Calif., and the two were at the Fam 1st Foundation Football Camp on Saturday. Lynch is a vice president and co-founder (with Giants quarterback Josh Johnson) of the foundation, while Peters is also a vice president.
So, Peters and Lynch know each other well.
Jimmy Durkin of the San Jose Mercury-News caught up with Peters at the camp, and the discussion was about how nice it will be for Lynch to play for his hometown team.
Peters said the pleasant feelings will disappear when the Chiefs travel to Oakland for a Thursday night game on Oct. 19.
“It’s going to feel good for him,” Peters told Durkin. “It’s going to be a good feeling, it’s going to be a good feeling for Oakland. But when we come here, we’re going to beat the dog (expletive) out of him.”
Yeah, that friendship will be hold when the ball is snapped.
The Chiefs have won five straight against the Raiders, including both of the meetings in Oakland after Peters was drafted in 2015.
You may recall that when Lynch was with the Seattle Seahawks, he was at Arrowhead Stadium for a game on Nov. 16, 2014. Lynch ran for 124 yards that day, but the Chiefs stuffed him on a fourth-and-1 play late in the game and Kansas City beat Seattle 24-20.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
