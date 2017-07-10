Ball hit by Mike Moustakas in Derby appeared to injure a fielder

There was a scary moment during the Home Run Derby on Monday night in Miami.
While Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas was hitting (he lost 11-10 to Miguel Sanó), one of the balls that didn’t clear the fences hit one of the young fielders in the shoulder and she was in obvious pain.
Here are two looks at the particular play:
Girl at HR Derby just took one off the shoulder. Hope she is ok?!? @espn pic.twitter.com/HtjYTzScrA— Jay Guest (@JayGuest3) July 11, 2017
There was no word on if the girl was injured.
Of the 10 homers that Moose hit, two were caught by fans who made nice grabs.
