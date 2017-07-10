Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hit a home run during the Home Run Derby on Monday in Miami.
July 10, 2017 8:09 PM

Ball hit by Mike Moustakas in Derby appeared to injure a fielder

By Pete Grathoff

There was a scary moment during the Home Run Derby on Monday night in Miami.

While Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas was hitting (he lost 11-10 to Miguel Sanó), one of the balls that didn’t clear the fences hit one of the young fielders in the shoulder and she was in obvious pain.

Here are two looks at the particular play:

 

There was no word on if the girl was injured.

Of the 10 homers that Moose hit, two were caught by fans who made nice grabs.

 

 

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

