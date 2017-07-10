Salvador Perez’s pick to win Home Run Derby is ... Aaron Judge?!?

It’s fair to say that Salvy went with his head and not his heart on this one.
Major League Baseball shared a photo of Royals catcher Salvador Perez making his picks for Monday night’s Home Run Derby in Miami, and he doesn’t have teammate Mike Moustakas winning it all.
Perez’s prediction: Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge.
At least Perez has faith in Moustakas to win his first-round matchup, which is against another AL Central third baseman — Miguel Sanó.
Perez’s bracket has Moustakas losing to Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton in the semifinals.
Take a look at Perez’s picks:
.@SalvadorPerez15’s all-in on @TheJudge44.— MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2017
Who you got in the @TMobile #HRDerby Bracket Challenge? https://t.co/d1GeRP1ith pic.twitter.com/EFfQFGlc9F
There is one thing I can guarantee: If Moustakas wins the Derby, this photo will be widely circulated in the Royals clubhouse after the All-Star break.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments