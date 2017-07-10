Some of the Royals players shared a sweet ride to Miami

We know this much: Royals catcher Salvador Perez arrived in Miami in style ahead of the All-Star Game.

The Royals finished the first half of the season with a game in Los Angeles, which meant that anyone headed to South Beach would have to travel three time zones to get there. That’s about a 4 1/2-hour flight. In a commercial flight, with potential connections, that could take much, much longer.

So Perez and some of his teammates took a private jet to Miami, and they and their friends shared some of the images and videos of the trip.

This photo shows Perez, Eric Hosmer, Jorge Bonifacio, Kelvin Herrera, Alcides Escobar and Jorge Soler outside of the plane.

A post shared by Kelvinh40 (@kelvinherrera40) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Escobar shared this of the group inside the plane:

Miami coming soon @hosmer305 @kelvinherrera40 @elboni4 A post shared by ALCIDES ESCOBAR 2 (@alcidesescobar2) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

On Instagram, Perez had this video of the fun:

Salvador Perez shared this video of the trip from LA to Miami on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/mte1SQ8ZIf — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) July 10, 2017

Escobar seemed pretty chill in this photo:

Miami saliendo A post shared by ALCIDES ESCOBAR 2 (@alcidesescobar2) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Former Sporting Kansas City sideline reporter Kacie McDonnell shared this video from the plane on Instagram:

Kacie McDonnell shared this video on Instagram of the players' trip from LA to Miami. pic.twitter.com/BdwqYFoO94 — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) July 10, 2017

One person who didn’t make the trip: Danny Duffy. However, he did make a stop at the house that was shown on one of his favorite television shows: “Workaholics.”