Oddsmakers don’t like Mike Moustakas’ chances in Home Run Derby

The All-Star break won’t be restful for Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, but I bet he’s OK with that.
In addition to being the winner of the Final Vote and making the American League roster, Moustakas is taking part in Monday night’s Home Run Derby. The fun begins at 7 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN and the Watch ESPN app.
Moustakas is the No. 4 seed in the competition, but the oddsmakers don’t expect the Moose to break loose. Two different sites are not high on Moustakas’ chances.
Here are the odds for the Derby from Sports Betting Dime:
▪ Aaron Judge: 3-1
▪ Giancarlo Stanton: 9-2
▪ Cody Bellinger: 11-2
▪ Miguel Sano: 7-1
▪ Moustakas: 7-1
▪ Charlie Blackmon: 14-1
▪ Justin Bour: 19-1
▪ Gary Sanchez: 24-1
These are the odds on who will hit the longest home run in the competition:
▪ Aaron Judge: 7-3
▪ Giancarlo Stanton: 3-1
▪ Miguel Sano: 17-3
▪ Charlie Blackmon: 9-1
▪ Cody Bellinger: 10-1
▪ Justin Bour: 19-1
▪ Moustakas: 29-1
▪ Gary Sanchez: 33-1
Will we see a 500-foot home run? The over-under on the longest home run is 499.5 feet.
Here are the odds on who will win the Home Run Derby from Bovada, an online gaming site:
▪ Giancarlo Stanton 7-5
▪ Aaron Judge 7-4
▪ Cody Bellinger 6-1
▪ Miguel Sano 12-1
▪ Charlie Blackmon 14-1
▪ Moustakas 14-1
▪ Justin Bour 14-1
▪ Gary Sanchez 16-1
As for the All-Star Game, Sports Betting Dime thinks it is unlikely that Royals left-hander Jason Vargas will get into the contest. Here are the odds for the pitcher who is least likely to appear in the All-Star Game:
▪ Yu Darvish: 5-4
▪ Vargas: 5-4
▪ Corey Knebel: 6-5
▪ Pat Neshek: 6-5
▪ Dellin Betances: 1-1
▪ Brad Hand: 5-6
▪ Andrew Miller: 4-5
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments