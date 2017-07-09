Kansas City Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain argued with home-plate umpire Bill Miller after being ejected on Saturday night.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

July 09, 2017 9:24 AM

Here is the pitch that upset Lorenzo Cain and led to his ejection

By Pete Grathoff

There were a few moments in the Royals’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night that tipped the scales in LA’s favor.

One came in the seventh inning when the score was tied 3-3. The Royals had the bases loaded with one out, but center fielder Lorenzo Cain struck out on a 2-2 pitch that appeared to be out of the zone. The Royals ended up not scoring in the inning.

When Cain went to take his position in the bottom of the frame, he voiced his displeasure with home-plate umpire Bill Miller, who ejected Cain.

Take a look at the pitch and the ejection:

This graphic shows that Cain may have been right to be upset.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

