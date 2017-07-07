At one point, #VoteMoose was trending No. 4 in the world

Royals fans made a global impact in their quest to get third baseman Mike Moustakas in All-Star Game.
Moustakas was the winner of the Final Vote contest and was added to the American League All-Star Game roster for next week’s contest in Miami.
Fans could vote online, via text message and, for a period of time on Thursday, using hashtags. That’s why #VoteMoose was shared by just about everyone Royals fan. Timelines were full of the hashtag, and it made an impact globally. Yep, globally.
According to trends24.in, #VoteMoose was trending at No. 4 in the world in the final hour that tweets were counted.
Ahead of that hashtag were: #SignsThatYoureOld, #LigaMundial and #InternationalKissingDay.
#VoteMoose was also ranked No. 5 and No. 6 in two other one-hour periods, according to the site.
The raw numbers are impressive as well.
The cutoff time for people to vote on Twitter was 3 p.m. While there were a lot of people tweeting #VoteMoose from the morning on, things really picked up as the deadline loomed.*
*My timeline was full of these tweets, and I suspect that I was not alone
Twitter user Derek Sellers shared a chart of the spike in #VoteMoose tweets on Thursday during the vote. At one point, there were an estimated 129,000 tweets using the #VoteMoose hashtag in the 2 p.m. hour alone.
That’s quite a spike as you can see in the tweet from Sellers:
Royals Twitter. Talk about a #VoteMoose Power Hour. pic.twitter.com/KZ6HEAwAjE— Derek Sellers (@dsells25) July 6, 2017
Jeff Huerter shared two charts on Twitter and it showed the difference in Twitter usage in Kansas City and New York. As you may have read, the Yankees tried to sway the election, but were rebuffed.
The story of 2 hashtags. KC vs NY. #VoteMoose has smashed the NY hashtag. Elvis even worse with less than 100k. pic.twitter.com/BK0AamgjI9— Jeff Huerter (@HurtmanJeff) July 6, 2017
And here are a couple of funny trending notes. Royals fans had “VoteMooose” (note the extra o), “VoteMoos” and “VoteMouse” trending at one time:
#votemooose is now trending in #KansasCityhttps://t.co/R9kxxAJPkM pic.twitter.com/0dUsVqLok2— Trendsmap KC (@TrendsKC) July 6, 2017
#votemouse is now trending in #KansasCityhttps://t.co/Fu9IcAaL6t pic.twitter.com/tdxzi1ylcl— Trendsmap KC (@TrendsKC) July 6, 2017
#votemoos is now trending in #KansasCityhttps://t.co/e0TwUxYrJD pic.twitter.com/X22U8ZaffQ— Trendsmap KC (@TrendsKC) July 6, 2017
