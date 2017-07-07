Panthers hid lyrics to ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ theme song in three days of tweets

Whoever is running the Carolina Panthers Twitter account is either a mad genius or flat-out crazy.
There is evidence to support this claim.
Unbeknownst to everyone, the Panthers on Friday revealed that they painstakingly wrote out the opening stanza of lyrics to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” using the first word of the team’s previous 40 tweets. Yep, it covered three days, and actually one of the words is an emoji, which is all the more impressive.
Here is how that theme song for the show from the 1990s, which starred Will Smith, begins:
“Now this is a story all about how
My life got flipped-turned upside down
And I’d like to take a minute
Just sit right there
I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air”
The Panthers tweeted the whole thing out and started it with this:
Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
This is what you need to know if you plan on visiting us at training camp— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Info » https://t.co/7c1qxFChqT pic.twitter.com/jfKTKINti2
Is it football season yet? pic.twitter.com/Us94wxJKo1— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
A look at the @TDDDF car & bike show with @ThomasDavisSDTM— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
: https://t.co/q2U5bdGZSW pic.twitter.com/P4PuYAWf0T
Story of the week? Find out in our roundup of headlines from around the web— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
: https://t.co/s53euXvbOj pic.twitter.com/uqZs2s1and
All our rookies know how to put in work— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
: https://t.co/DAuCvd8hTp pic.twitter.com/4U4JgeTphH
About to make it four. #KeepPounding https://t.co/XimY4w7TsK— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
How does the #Panthers O-Line look heading into training camp?— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Position Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoAjiQ6 pic.twitter.com/z4gKSfH8QR
"My prime better be now"— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXd9uhK pic.twitter.com/o5s3YZylh7
Life is more fun with #Panthers football— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
20 more days till training camp! pic.twitter.com/rsVjGpSkeu
Got a photo that shows off your #Panthers pride? Share it for a chance to win a VIP trip to training camp!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTI pic.twitter.com/ZIsAJm6mnU
Flipped into the end zone! This play never gets old. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/YKFPps422r— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Turned from teammate to coach. Catch up with former #Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery. https://t.co/515S4oOgAM— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Upside from the start! Watch @CMcCaffrey5 dominate this game of Pee Wee football. pic.twitter.com/0z83GeLQhV— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Down to 65 Days Until Kickoff! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/Xxh39R1zwS— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
and you are officially ready for football season! https://t.co/MJTARlvX4M— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
"I'd single out Cam Newton. He came back extremely focused"— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Training Room Standouts » https://t.co/zoVFstY4XE pic.twitter.com/a3t8oYpVJU
Like blink-182? @benboulware7 does! He also took over our Instagram story today! pic.twitter.com/hfgrWx9LPM— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
To all QBs: Look out. @kk_mr93 is coming for you. #KeepPounding https://t.co/MFILhCjnGR— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Take a look at the #Panthers wide receivers in action!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
: https://t.co/erDVXMIfNJ pic.twitter.com/5Fq4pOpKw1
A happy birthday to Matt Kalil! pic.twitter.com/jwAOuJQBIx— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Minute by minute, the season is getting closer! #KeepPounding https://t.co/vlOdb48bjP— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Just in time for summer vacation...new #Panthers gear!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Shop Now » https://t.co/8MtVR9yXJV pic.twitter.com/C9vgTQEiQu
Sit back, take a break from work and enjoy some highlights of #LUUUUKE pic.twitter.com/08trfPLvu9— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Right tackle is up for grabs. Who will be the starter come Week 1?— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
OL Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoA1HYy pic.twitter.com/odWkAFiwrB
There is still time to win a VIP trip to training camp from @MillerLite!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
More Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTI #PlayLikeAPanther pic.twitter.com/EbhaXK9EoK
"I'll always miss playing," says Jerricho Cotchery. But he's looking ahead - and looking forward to coaching— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
: https://t.co/KceNT7xrUE pic.twitter.com/OhjwRkWlhR
Tell your coach to apply for the #Panthers & @Academy equipment grant!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Details » https://t.co/KceNT7xrUE pic.twitter.com/ycVAkWldlb
“You don’t play the game to be second best”— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXdr5Gk pic.twitter.com/qRIhPz8CTt
How does the return of @captain_41 help the #Panthers young secondary?— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Find Out » https://t.co/zoVFsufGme pic.twitter.com/biwd1Q9MaA
“I knew if I wanted to make the team, it was going to be on special teams"— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Read More » https://t.co/0hFEjnJg4d pic.twitter.com/Bba4RecsmP
Became a #Panthers fan after living in Charlotte. Help Mark Reynolds make the All Star Game! #BeLikeMark https://t.co/66OaItj0V7— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
The grind continues! @Brad_B21 took over our Instagram account to give us an inside look at his training routine. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/f7RaMY94yz— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
Prince. Hornets. Nickelodeon. Superman.— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
Just some of the kicks Cam’s worn over the years
More : https://t.co/ZRNHRB0FiV pic.twitter.com/UPL9CFIdFI
Of Course: LUUUUKE, TD & Shaq. #KeepPounding https://t.co/7TkDLbDBxj— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
A look at the #Panthers running backs in action— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
: https://t.co/TY2ozeyef5 pic.twitter.com/G6TWGxbgj2
Town Pride! Help Charlottean Mark Reynolds reach the All Star Game, #Panthers fans! #BeLikeMark https://t.co/MKl0LTFgTP— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
Called upon to fill the void left by A.J. Klein, David Mayo is ready to step up— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
Read More » https://t.co/XF4796aRZT pic.twitter.com/91SQRDDjaM
Random Giveaway!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
RT for a chance to win a #Panthers mini helmet! We'll pick a random winner by 3PM today. pic.twitter.com/WOiPFsLSiC
Air Stew #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/nQk6B8E0CG— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
