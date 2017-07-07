Will Smith in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
Will Smith in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Kansas City Star File photo
Will Smith in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Kansas City Star File photo
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

July 07, 2017 11:39 AM

Panthers hid lyrics to ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ theme song in three days of tweets

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Whoever is running the Carolina Panthers Twitter account is either a mad genius or flat-out crazy.

There is evidence to support this claim.

Unbeknownst to everyone, the Panthers on Friday revealed that they painstakingly wrote out the opening stanza of lyrics to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” using the first word of the team’s previous 40 tweets. Yep, it covered three days, and actually one of the words is an emoji, which is all the more impressive.

Here is how that theme song for the show from the 1990s, which starred Will Smith, begins:

“Now this is a story all about how

My life got flipped-turned upside down

And I’d like to take a minute

Just sit right there

I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air”

The Panthers tweeted the whole thing out and started it with this:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners
Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote 2:11

Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote
Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez 1:04

Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez

View More Video