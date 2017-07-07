Alcides Escobar’s young son has great bat-flip skills

It’s fair to say that Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar is not known for his bat flips.
Escobar has two home runs this season and just 33 in his 10-year career, so there haven’t been a lot of opportunities for a bat flip. But even when Escobar does hit one, he doesn’t do anything special.*
*Well, the inside-the-park home run in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series was special
Escobar’s young son, Massimiliano, on the other hand, has got this bat-flip thing down pat.
In a video that was shot at Kauffman Stadium (looks like The Little K) and shared by Escobar, we see that Massimiliano already has a bit of a flare for the dramatic.
