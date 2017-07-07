Cleveland Indians smacked down a Twitter troll

This just may be my personal experience, but sometimes Twitter is not a nice place. There are far too many awful, angry and mean-spirited tweets.
For example, the Cleveland Indians, who lead the American League Central by just one game over the Royals, tweeted this on Thursday:
This cap is reserved for the brightest stars in baseball! Rep the @MLB All-Star Game Collection from @neweracap: https://t.co/ZxFQn1dNTe pic.twitter.com/7zbqiVDMLe— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 6, 2017
A fan with the Twitter handle “Tacoboing” apparently is not happy with the Indians, so he tweeted this (and a warning, there is bad language):
Screw you and your All-stars— Daddub Rose (@tacoboing) July 6, 2017
Sick of hearing about All-stars while you embarrass the hometown fans— Daddub Rose (@tacoboing) July 6, 2017
This fan sounds like he has had it with the Indians and would never like to go to another game, right? Well, the Indians savagely smacked down the fan with one screenshot that they tweeted:
But that didn't stop you from retweeting this yesterday for a chance to get tickets? pic.twitter.com/QheSgkrCbc— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 6, 2017
Zing!
The fan responded, but it wasn’t much:
Think I'm the only one..listen to the radio..I'm not the only one who bought tickets for this series and isn't impressed with the effort— Daddub Rose (@tacoboing) July 6, 2017
