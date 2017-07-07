Screenshot of Indians Twitter
July 07, 2017 8:20 AM

Cleveland Indians smacked down a Twitter troll

By Pete Grathoff

This just may be my personal experience, but sometimes Twitter is not a nice place. There are far too many awful, angry and mean-spirited tweets.

For example, the Cleveland Indians, who lead the American League Central by just one game over the Royals, tweeted this on Thursday:

A fan with the Twitter handle “Tacoboing” apparently is not happy with the Indians, so he tweeted this (and a warning, there is bad language):

This fan sounds like he has had it with the Indians and would never like to go to another game, right? Well, the Indians savagely smacked down the fan with one screenshot that they tweeted:

Zing!

The fan responded, but it wasn’t much:

