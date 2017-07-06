Yankees ask other teams to help block Mike Moustakas in Final Vote contest

Well, maybe the Yankees’ Twitter timeline is clogged with #VoteMoose tweets.

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is up against four other players, including Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, in the Final Vote contest to pick the last player to fill out the American League roster for the All-Star Game.

As of Wednesday, Moustakas was winning the vote and Gregorius was in third place.

That, combined with the trending #VoteMoose hashtag, may have something to do with the Yankees tweeting this on Thursday: “Hey @Indians and @whitesox, you guys wanna be our friends today and help #SirDidi4Sure get to the ASG? Can’t let the KC guy win, right?”

Hey @Indians and @whitesox, you guys wanna be our friends today and help #SirDidi4Sure get to the ASG? Can't let the KC guy win, right? pic.twitter.com/Lz43HuZxr9 — #SirDidi4Sure (@Yankees) July 6, 2017

Yep, the Yankees did say “the KC guy.”

That’s why the Royals answered with this tweet: “@Yankees That’s Mike Moustakas to you. #VoteMoose”

The Yankees had this response:

Do their faces look like that because they were all watching a replay of this? #SirDidi4Sure pic.twitter.com/nLrh1dfgRe — #SirDidi4Sure (@Yankees) July 6, 2017

The Yankees weren’t done looking for help. They also made a plea to the other two American League Central teams with this tweet: “CC @tigers and @Twins. Let’s be friends today?”

The Twins response? Well, this will warm the heart of a Royals fan: “Nah, we’re good. #Midwest4life”

The Tigers also declined with a curt: “No thanks. #Midwest4life”

The White Sox haven’t responded, but the Indians said they are keeping their eyes on things.