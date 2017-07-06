Seattle’s Jarrod Dyson (left) greeted teammate Jean Segura as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez watched after Segura’s two-run home run on Wednesday.
Seattle's Jarrod Dyson (left) greeted teammate Jean Segura as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez watched after Segura's two-run home run on Wednesday.
For Pete's Sake

July 06, 2017 8:10 AM

Salvador Perez had a great reaction after Jarrod Dyson’s stolen base

By Pete Grathoff

The long-awaited moment finally arrived on Wednesday night.

Jarrod Dyson, who was traded by the Royals to the Seattle Mariners in January, stood at first base after drawing a second-inning walk. Behind the plate was Salvador Perez, Dyson’s former teammate.

It was time for Mr. Zoombya vs. the Man With Four Gold Gloves.

Dyson won this round as he stole second. What happened next made Royals fans smile. Dyson sneaked a look back at Perez, who had a broad smile on his face. And Perez did a little rev-the-cycle move that Dyson made famous in Kansas City.

Take a look at this video from Twitter user Steve McCleary:

Fans loved it.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

