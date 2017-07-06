Salvador Perez had a great reaction after Jarrod Dyson’s stolen base

The long-awaited moment finally arrived on Wednesday night.
Jarrod Dyson, who was traded by the Royals to the Seattle Mariners in January, stood at first base after drawing a second-inning walk. Behind the plate was Salvador Perez, Dyson’s former teammate.
It was time for Mr. Zoombya vs. the Man With Four Gold Gloves.
Dyson won this round as he stole second. What happened next made Royals fans smile. Dyson sneaked a look back at Perez, who had a broad smile on his face. And Perez did a little rev-the-cycle move that Dyson made famous in Kansas City.
Take a look at this video from Twitter user Steve McCleary:
Dyson got em, Salvy is too much haha. pic.twitter.com/8ZDdqwR1km— #VoteMoose (@SteveMcCleary) July 6, 2017
Fans loved it.
God I have so much love everyone involved in this play. From Dyson to Salvy to Whit. https://t.co/E5kh4bvCAy— Danny Woods (@dcwoods89) July 6, 2017
That Salvy/Dyson thing was cute. ❤️— YoMa816 (@HeatherHookNE) July 6, 2017
That look Salvy gave Dyson...haha.— Jason Weaver (@JweavKC) July 6, 2017
You can't run on Sal....well, actually you can. Speed do that.#KCRoyals
