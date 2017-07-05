Former GM: Despite surge, Royals need to trade pending free agents

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners Pause 2:11 Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote 1:04 Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez 0:16 Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer 0:46 Mizzou AD Jim Sterk wants to restart the Border War 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 0:39 Boy on retrieving stuck basketball at Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it' 0:47 Louisville's Rick Pitino on run-in with North Carolina fan 2:06 Listen to Lorenzo Cain describe the love for his glove Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Royals are 43-40 after another win on Tuesday night. The Star's Rustin Dodd breaks it down. Rustin Dodd rdodd@kcstar.com

The Royals are 43-40 after another win on Tuesday night. The Star's Rustin Dodd breaks it down. Rustin Dodd rdodd@kcstar.com