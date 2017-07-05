Drew Butera is “The Most Interesting Man In The World.”
July 05, 2017 8:34 AM

Royals players show funny side as they stump for votes for Mike Moustakas

By Pete Grathoff

In addition to playing winning ball, the Royals are stumping for votes.

Many of the players have shown a creative side as they encourage fans to support Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas in the Final Vote competition and get him into the All-Star Game, which is next week in Miami. In the first update of the voting, Moustakas was leading the AL field.

Was Moustakas aided by the social-media push of his teammates? Maybe. But as we’ve seen, Royals fans have shown an ability to be a mighty force when it comes to online voting.

Still, the social-media push by Moustakas’ teammates has been fun to see. Here is what they and others have done.

Left-hander Danny Duffy said fans can vote anywhere at any time:

Fellow pitcher Jason Hammel went full-Moose for his plea:

 

I'll b making sure I #VoteMoose! Let's get him to Miami, Royals Faithful!!! http://royals.com/vote

A post shared by Jason Hammel (@hammeltime39) on

Catcher Drew Butera shared a side of Moustakas that few may have known:

The Royals used Butera for this plea:

 

Be like Drew. #VoteMoose: royals.com/vote

A post shared by Kansas City Royals (@kcroyals) on

Pitcher Matt Strahm went with a straight-forward approach:

Reliever Peter Moylan reached out to the other side of the aisle, er, the other league with this plea directed at Braves fans:

Royals announcer Denny Matthews took time to stump for Moustakas:

Even the Royals’ minor-league affiliate in Idaho Falls put out a plea for votes:

And we go back to Drew Butera for this message on Instagram, which is a fun play off the “The Most Interesting Man In The World” featured in the Dos Equis commercials.

 

#votemoose

A post shared by drewbutera (@drewbutera) on

On Wednesday night, Duffy unleashed a flurry of memes in support of Moustakas:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

