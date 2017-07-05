Royals players show funny side as they stump for votes for Mike Moustakas

In addition to playing winning ball, the Royals are stumping for votes.
Many of the players have shown a creative side as they encourage fans to support Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas in the Final Vote competition and get him into the All-Star Game, which is next week in Miami. In the first update of the voting, Moustakas was leading the AL field.
Was Moustakas aided by the social-media push of his teammates? Maybe. But as we’ve seen, Royals fans have shown an ability to be a mighty force when it comes to online voting.
Still, the social-media push by Moustakas’ teammates has been fun to see. Here is what they and others have done.
Left-hander Danny Duffy said fans can vote anywhere at any time:
Up to nothin? Staring at the wall? Daydreaming? At the gym? Dogsledding in Alaska? Text A5 to 89269. Its free. Do it idk, 35 times? Thx.— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) July 3, 2017
Fellow pitcher Jason Hammel went full-Moose for his plea:
Catcher Drew Butera shared a side of Moustakas that few may have known:
July 3, 2017
He loves long walks on the beach and good Cuban food. Send @Mooose_8 to Miami #VoteMoose— Drew Butera (@drewbutera) July 3, 2017
The Royals used Butera for this plea:
Pitcher Matt Strahm went with a straight-forward approach:
July 3, 2017
Reliever Peter Moylan reached out to the other side of the aisle, er, the other league with this plea directed at Braves fans:
The @Royals are basically the AL @Braves so Braves fans need to #VoteMoose too— Peter Moylan (@PeterMoylan) July 3, 2017
Royals announcer Denny Matthews took time to stump for Moustakas:
When Denny speaks, you listen. #VoteMoose: https://t.co/Pj9GIE7v24 pic.twitter.com/jv7F0VKunP— #VoteMoose (@Royals) July 4, 2017
Even the Royals’ minor-league affiliate in Idaho Falls put out a plea for votes:
Let's get former @ifchukars @Mooose_8 to the MLB All-Star game in Miami! Vote now at the link below. @Royals— Idaho Falls Chukars (@ifchukars) July 3, 2017
: https://t.co/Mv5frfsMOQ pic.twitter.com/WDZnJQcwCZ
And we go back to Drew Butera for this message on Instagram, which is a fun play off the “The Most Interesting Man In The World” featured in the Dos Equis commercials.
On Wednesday night, Duffy unleashed a flurry of memes in support of Moustakas:
If you dont #VoteMoose.... pic.twitter.com/wX6f6c8hzV— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) July 5, 2017
If you dont #VoteMoose.. pic.twitter.com/eNyt5VdTuy— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) July 5, 2017
If you dont #VoteMoose you are pic.twitter.com/TzurRNiEyV— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) July 5, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments