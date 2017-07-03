Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

July 03, 2017 8:53 PM

Mike Moustakas in Home Run Derby has Royals fans pumped up

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted the news not long before the Royals were going to face the Mariners in Seattle.

Olney reported that Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas had been chosen for the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Miami. A short while later, the Royals confirmed the news.

He is the first Royals player at the competition since Danny Tartabull in 1991 and just the third overall with Bo Jackson having been the first in 1989.

Fans were more than a little excited about the development.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote

Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote 2:11

Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote
Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez 1:04

Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez
Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer 0:16

Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer

View More Video

Sports Videos