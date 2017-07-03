Mike Moustakas in Home Run Derby has Royals fans pumped up

ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted the news not long before the Royals were going to face the Mariners in Seattle.

Olney reported that Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas had been chosen for the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Miami. A short while later, the Royals confirmed the news.

He is the first Royals player at the competition since Danny Tartabull in 1991 and just the third overall with Bo Jackson having been the first in 1989.

Fans were more than a little excited about the development.

