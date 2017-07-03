Kato Kaelin, a key witness in O.J. trial, wins raffle at Brewers game

The following sentence will either be the most unexpected thing you’ll read today or you’ll wonder if that is a real person:
Kato Kaelin was one of the winners of the 50-50 charity raffle at Monday’s Milwaukee Brewers game.
If you are old enough to remember, Kaelin was staying in O.J. Simpson’s guest house on the night that Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in 1994. At the time of O.J. Simpson’s trial, Kaelin was a key witness.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Kaelin is from Wisconsin and graduated from high school near Milwaukee.
Kaelin posted a photo on Twitter from Monday’s game and he was clearly enjoying himself.
Happy is when @Brewers R WINNING & ur swarmed by MILWAUKEE'S BEST FANS. #kidsrule @MikeVassallo13 @321cuekevin @Todd_Rosiak @AdamMcCalvy # pic.twitter.com/KVsyk9tyHK— Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 3, 2017
Then came the news that Kaelin had been part of a group that won the Brewerss 50-50 raffle.
Kato wins the 50/50. pic.twitter.com/8mTtBTyB9k— Andrew Wagner (@ByAndrewWagner) July 3, 2017
According to the Journal Sentinel story, Kaelin and his brother, sister-in-law and a friend from Los Angeles spent $30 on the raffle, and they won $12,411. The Royals have a similar raffle at home games in which fans can buy one or more tickets and 50 percent of the pot goes the raffle winners and 50 percent goes to a charity.
“My brother said it’s a great thing that the Brewers do for charity,” Kaelin told the Associated Press. “I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ He’s a very lucky guy.”
Kaelin’s brother is named Bob, but even if he’s a lucky fellow, winning the raffle still was a big deal.
“Bob took the ticket and started reading each number,” Kaelin told the Associated Press. “He said, ‘You guys, you won’t believe this. We have the first six numbers. If the next one is a six, we’re the winners.’
“He started shaking and dropped his beer, which you don’t do in Milwaukee.”
With the winnings being split four ways, Kaelin knows there won’t be a ton of cash left for each of them after taxes. Will he splurge?
“We have to do the taxes right away, and after dividing it, the money won’t go very far in LA,” Kaelin told the Journal Sentinel. “I’ll probably go grocery shopping at Whole Foods.”
