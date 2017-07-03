The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez talks about being selected starting catcher for the 2017 All-Star Game, with his son, Johan, at his side. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez talks about being selected starting catcher for the 2017 All-Star Game, with his son, Johan, at his side. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

July 03, 2017 2:26 PM

Salvador Perez’s 9-month-old son stole the show in dad’s postgame interview

By Pete Grathoff

This is just plain cute.

After the Royals’ win Sunday over the Twins, catcher Salvador Perez was asked about making the All-Star Game. He was joined by a very special guest: his 9-month-old son, Johan.

As dad asked questions, Johan tried to touch a digital recorder, took a look around the clubhouse, grabbed Salvy’s chain and even coughed.

But the top moment came when Salvy said he wanted to be one of the best catchers ever to play the game.

Johan shook his head as dad said that. A statement about Salvy’s chances at the Hall of Fame? Of course not, but it was an adorable moment. Take a look in the video above.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

