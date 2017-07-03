Salvador Perez’s 9-month-old son stole the show in dad’s postgame interview

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez Pause 0:16 Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer 0:46 Mizzou AD Jim Sterk wants to restart the Border War 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 0:39 Boy on retrieving stuck basketball at Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it' 0:47 Louisville's Rick Pitino on run-in with North Carolina fan 2:06 Listen to Lorenzo Cain describe the love for his glove 0:41 Blond-tipped hair conversation between Royals' Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez 0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez talks about being selected starting catcher for the 2017 All-Star Game, with his son, Johan, at his side. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez talks about being selected starting catcher for the 2017 All-Star Game, with his son, Johan, at his side. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com