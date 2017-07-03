Naturally, Marshawn Lynch went Beast Mode in charity soccer game

You knew this was coming, right?
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, the former Seahawks star, was subbed in at the start of the second half of a charity game in Seattle on Sunday. Unlike in Super Bowl XLIX, Lynch took matters into his own hands near the goal line and ran the ball into the goal.
There was one problem, of course. You can’t pick up a soccer ball and run into into the goal, even if you are wearing sandals, which Lynch was doing.
Lynch was shown a red card by the referee (this was all in good fun) and things got even crazier from there. The Seattle Sounders tweeted video of Lynch:
.@MoneyLynch GOES FULL BEAST MODE! The former @Seahawks RB runs the ⚽️ into the net and then steals the ref's red card! #ZakAndFriends pic.twitter.com/d49sYovDnU— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 3, 2017
