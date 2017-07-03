Marshawn Lynch deked the goalie in this charity soccer game.
Marshawn Lynch deked the goalie in this charity soccer game. Screenshot of Seattle Sounders Twitter video
Marshawn Lynch deked the goalie in this charity soccer game. Screenshot of Seattle Sounders Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

July 03, 2017 1:21 PM

Naturally, Marshawn Lynch went Beast Mode in charity soccer game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

You knew this was coming, right?

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, the former Seahawks star, was subbed in at the start of the second half of a charity game in Seattle on Sunday. Unlike in Super Bowl XLIX, Lynch took matters into his own hands near the goal line and ran the ball into the goal.

There was one problem, of course. You can’t pick up a soccer ball and run into into the goal, even if you are wearing sandals, which Lynch was doing.

Lynch was shown a red card by the referee (this was all in good fun) and things got even crazier from there. The Seattle Sounders tweeted video of Lynch:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez

Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez 1:04

Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez
Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer 0:16

Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer
Mizzou AD Jim Sterk wants to restart the Border War 0:46

Mizzou AD Jim Sterk wants to restart the Border War

View More Video

Sports Videos