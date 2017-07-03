Royals’ minor-league catcher Brayan Peña threw an eephus pitch during relief outing

The Royals’ Class AAA affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, lost an 11-0 game on Sunday, but there was a silver lining.
Because the game was out of reach, the Storm Chasers turned to catcher Brayan Peña to finish the night. He did not disappoint.
The Storm Chasers tweeted after the game: “Brayan Pena in his inning of work: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
“He mixed speeds well, topping out at 53mph while adding a 43mph “changeup’ ”
Good stuff.
Peña even threw an eephus pitch, and it was a thing of beauty.
Brayan Pena, relief pitcher.— Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 3, 2017
Bet you haven't seen a floater pitch like this since Scuffy McGee. pic.twitter.com/2x8CP0ABBz
That outing was Peña’s second of the season. Early this season, he allowed just an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings.
