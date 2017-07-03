Screenshot of Omaha Storm Chasers Twitter GIF
July 03, 2017 12:30 PM

Royals’ minor-league catcher Brayan Peña threw an eephus pitch during relief outing

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The Royals’ Class AAA affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, lost an 11-0 game on Sunday, but there was a silver lining.

Because the game was out of reach, the Storm Chasers turned to catcher Brayan Peña to finish the night. He did not disappoint.

The Storm Chasers tweeted after the game: “Brayan Pena in his inning of work: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K.

“He mixed speeds well, topping out at 53mph while adding a 43mph “changeup’ ”

Good stuff.

Peña even threw an eephus pitch, and it was a thing of beauty.

That outing was Peña’s second of the season. Early this season, he allowed just an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

