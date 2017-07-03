AP photo (left); John Sleezer photo (right)
AP photo (left); John Sleezer photo (right)
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

July 03, 2017 8:16 AM

Royals join forces with Dodgers in All-Star Game’s Final Vote

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Let’s call this the Andy McCullough Alliance, even though he had nothing to do with it.

McCullough is the former Royals beat writer for The Star who went to the Los Angeles Times and now covers the Dodgers. Those two big-league teams have combined forces to get their players into the All-Star Game.

Each team has a player in the Final Vote contest in which fans will choose one more player this week for the All-Star Game. You can vote in one of three ways: online here, via text or by using a special hashtag.

The final five in the American League are: Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius and Rays designated hitter Logan Morrison.

In the National League, fans will be voting for one of these five: Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds and Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.

The Royals have asked fans to vote for Turner when casting a vote for Moustakas. The Dodgers have asked their fans to vote for Moose. OK, so maybe the Blue Alliance would work as well.

If Dodgers fans need extra incentive, don’t forget that Moustakas was born in Los Angeles and attended Chatsworth High School in California before being drafted by the Royals.

Voting ends Thursday at 3 p.m.

Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote

Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the Final Vote for the 2017 All-Star Game.

John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez

View More Video

Sports Videos