Royals join forces with Dodgers in All-Star Game’s Final Vote

Let’s call this the Andy McCullough Alliance, even though he had nothing to do with it.
McCullough is the former Royals beat writer for The Star who went to the Los Angeles Times and now covers the Dodgers. Those two big-league teams have combined forces to get their players into the All-Star Game.
Each team has a player in the Final Vote contest in which fans will choose one more player this week for the All-Star Game. You can vote in one of three ways: online here, via text or by using a special hashtag.
The final five in the American League are: Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius and Rays designated hitter Logan Morrison.
In the National League, fans will be voting for one of these five: Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds and Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.
The Royals have asked fans to vote for Turner when casting a vote for Moustakas. The Dodgers have asked their fans to vote for Moose. OK, so maybe the Blue Alliance would work as well.
If Dodgers fans need extra incentive, don’t forget that Moustakas was born in Los Angeles and attended Chatsworth High School in California before being drafted by the Royals.
.@Dodgers, we’re in this together! Let’s #VoteMoose and #VoteJT all week long to get them both to the #ASG! https://t.co/rv37SsLwre pic.twitter.com/IzYDFvgNph— #VoteMoose (@Royals) July 3, 2017
When you #VoteJT make sure to also #VoteMoose! Let’s make the hot corner blue in Miami.— #VoteJT (@Dodgers) July 3, 2017
: https://t.co/6sXm5JoeSs pic.twitter.com/2l7qcHzQhd
Voting ends Thursday at 3 p.m.
