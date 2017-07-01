Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer jumps around the dugout after his three-run home run during Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

July 01, 2017 9:38 AM

Royals’ Eric Hosmer was so happy he bounded through dugout after home run

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Fair or foul?

It seemed that even Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer wasn’t so sure — and he was the one who hit the ball. During the Royals’ 8-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium, Hosmer launched a ball that barely stayed fair down the left-field for a three-run home run.

It was so close that it was reviewed, and the home run was upheld.

After circling the bases, Hosmer waited in the dugout for the ruling to be made. When it was ruled a homer, his 10th of the season, Hosmer turned into Tigger and bounced down the dugout.

It was fun to see:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330

