It seems unlikely that Mike Moustakas will be part of Home Run Derby

One quarter of the participants have been announced for the Home Run Derby that will be held on July 10, the day before the All-Star Game.
It’s no surprise that Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will take part. He’s the defending champion, and the All-Star Game is in Miami this year. The Twins announced that third baseman Miguel Sano is going to compete as well.
That means two of the eight spots for the Home Run Derby are filled. The competition features four players from each league, and there hasn’t been much chatter about Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas’ inclusion in the event.
Moustakas is tied for sixth in the American League in home runs with 20, and he remains on pace to shatter the Royals’ franchise record for a single season.
I have heard from some fans who wonder about Moose’s chances of taking part in the fun, but those speculating on the field for the Home Run Derby have not mentioned Moustakas.
Jeff Passan, a Major League Baseball columnist at Yahoo Sports, took a look at 20 players he thinks might deserve a shot at competing in the derby. Moustakas’ name isn’t on that list.
The Sporting News’ Ryan Fagan made a wish list of players he’d like to take part. It was written before Sano agreed to participate and his name isn’t on the list. Neither is Moustakas’.
Mike Axisa of CBSSports.com picked just three American League players for his list, and doesn’t include Moustakas.
The same is true of the group of nine players from Fox Sports’ Lindsey Foltin.
MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince asked a small sample of players who they would like to see at the derby, and none mentioned Moose.
So who might go? The Rangers’ Joey Gallo, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (who has been invited) and the Astros’ George Springer are the names that come up most as probable AL participants to join Sano.
