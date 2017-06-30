FCKC, U.S. star Sydney Leroux says she was treated rudely by Delta employee

Seems like a week doesn’t go by without another awful story of air travel gone wrong.
We’ve seen a passenger dragged off a plane and two passengers brawl before takeoff. Now Sydney Leroux, the FC Kansas City and U.S. national team star, says she had a bad experience when the Blues returned from a game in Portland.
Leroux was traveling with her 9-month-old son, Cassisus, back to Kansas City and there apparently was a layover in Minneapolis. The flight was delayed, which caused a problem.
She tweeted: “Dear @Delta, just wondering how you can deny someone their baggage at 2:45AM when their 9 month old baby’s food is in there. Not okay.’ ”
Also, Leroux tweeted: “@Delta we were supposed to land at 10PM in KC. We landed at 2:15AM in Minnesota after departing Minnesota at 8PM.”
Although she wrote that the team landed and took off from Minnesota, she likely meant the team landed in Minneapolis at 2:15 a.m., because I don’t believe restaurants are open in KCI at that hour. That’s important, because Leroux said she got this rude response from a Delta employee:
“This woman told me that there is a McDonald’s open and that I should have packed more food in my bag for him,” Leroux tweeted as she shared a photo of a Delta employee.
She also wrote: “Don’t worry @Delta, next time I fly with you I’ll make sure to pack for the apocalypse. Her name is Justine by the way.”
It’s a big ask of an airline to get a bag on a connecting flight, but it sounds like that could have been handled better. Seriously: McDonald’s for a 9-month-old?
And this travel problem highlights just one of the challenges facing a female pro athlete with a child. It’s one that most fans probably don’t realize.
For its part, Delta responded quickly.
The airline tweeted: “Hello Sydney I am sad to hear this, because our employees reflect our culture of treating all people with dignity and respect, if we are not doing that we are not doing our job. Please DM your confirmation so we may look into this further.”
Leroux responded to someone who suggested she was out of line.
“I think bringing 4 bottles on an hour and a half flight is more than enough,” Leroux tweeted.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
