Los Angeles Angels outfielder Ben Revere (left) celebrated along with Kole Calhoun after Revere scored the game-winning run as Dodgers relief pitcher Pedro Baez (right) walked off the field on Wednesday. Mark J. Terrill The Associated Press
June 29, 2017 8:20 AM

Angels get wild walk-off win on throwing error after dropped third strike

By Pete Grathoff

For the Dodgers, this was a gut punch.

On Wednesday night, the Dodgers trailed the Angels 2-0 after seven innings, but got solo homers from Trayce Thompson in the eighth, and Yasmani Grandal with two outs in the ninth.

Then the Dodgers threw away a chance at victory in the bottom of the ninth. Literally.

The Angels’ Ben Revere reached on an error with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch. Cameron Maybin then struck out, but the ball got away from Grandal, the catcher. Maybin half-heartedly ran to first, but Grandal’s throw to record the out went over the head of first baseman Chase Utley and Revere scored.

Craziness.

“We haven’t lost any games like that,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “Unfortunately, things like that are going to happen. That’s a tough way to lose.”

Take a look:

