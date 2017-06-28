Watch Salvador Perez crush home run off brick wall at Comerica Park

That was a no-doubter.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez was robbed of an extra-base hit during Tuesday night’s contest on a dazzling catch by Detroit’s Mikie Mahtook, but no one was going to catch this one.
Perez hit a home run on Wednesday night off Tigers starter Daniel Norris. Perez’s homer went 451 feet and the ball was traveling 109 mph off the bat. It was — in a word — crushed.
Major League Baseball tweeted a video of the homer:
Salvy playing some wall ball. #Crushed pic.twitter.com/dFVP8O3mvu— MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2017
