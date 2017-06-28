Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game. Lon Horwedel The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game. Lon Horwedel The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

June 28, 2017 8:44 PM

Watch Salvador Perez crush home run off brick wall at Comerica Park

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

That was a no-doubter.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez was robbed of an extra-base hit during Tuesday night’s contest on a dazzling catch by Detroit’s Mikie Mahtook, but no one was going to catch this one.

Perez hit a home run on Wednesday night off Tigers starter Daniel Norris. Perez’s homer went 451 feet and the ball was traveling 109 mph off the bat. It was — in a word — crushed.

Major League Baseball tweeted a video of the homer:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer

Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer 0:16

Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer
Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 1:06

Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft
Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 0:45

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

View More Video

Sports Videos