Blue Jays fan who threw beer can on field in playoffs banned from all MLB games for a year

If you watch this GIF again, it’s hard not to be impressed with Baltimore outfielder Hyun-Soo Kim.
During last year’s American League Wild Card Game at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, the Blue Jays’ Melvin Upton Jr. hit a fly to left field in the seventh inning that Orioles outfielder Hyun-Soo Kim caught. And Kim remarkably kept his focus despite almost being hit by a beer can thrown from the stands.
Here's the closeup shown later pic.twitter.com/eGDQ2oAmXp— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 5, 2016
The fan who tossed the beer was identified as Ken Pagan, and on Wednesday he was given a “conditional discharge,” according to the Canadian Press. Those conditions, News Talk 1010 reported, are 100 hours of community service and a 12-month ban from Major League Baseball games.
The Canadian Press reported that Pagan’s lawyer had asked for his client to be given an absolute discharge, because “he has suffered from intense media scrutiny since the can toss, become the butt of jokes and has been subjected to online harassment.”
That’s a novel approach from the lawyer, don’t you think?
Pagan can still vote for the All-Star Game starters, including the heated race between the Royals’ Eric Hosmer and Blue Jays’ Justin Smoak.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments