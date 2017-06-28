Alex Smith is No. 4 in ESPN’s ranking of Chiefs’ all-time quarterbacks

ESPN recently published the results of a fun project: picking the franchise quarterback for all 32 NFL teams.
For some of the teams, the question is obvious. For example, the New England Patriots. For others, like the Green Bay Packers, the choice is not so clear.
How about the Chiefs? It’s Len Dawson at No. 1, followed by Joe Montana, Trent Green, Alex Smith and Bill Kenney. ESPN called Dawson the “gold standard.”
“The one thing that jumps out about this list is that none of these five quarterbacks were drafted by the Chiefs,” ESPN’s Adam Teicher wrote. “Each arrived in Kansas City after being discarded by another team, which tells the story of the Chiefs’ inability to draft and develop their own quarterbacks.”
The fan vote was exactly the same. You can read more about what Teicher had to say about the Chiefs quarterbacks here.
Dawson led the Chiefs to their only two Super Bowl appearances (I and IV) and their only Super Bowl victory (23-7 over the Vikings in Super Bowl IV). He also is the Chiefs all-time leader in passing yards (28,507), touchdowns (237) and quarterback victories (93).
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments