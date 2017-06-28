Titans cornerback paid off his brother’s college loans as a birthday gift

We have discovered the key to people getting rid of their student loans: have a sibling who is a pro athlete.
OK, that might not be helpful for, well, almost everyone.
But Logan Ryan, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, spent part of that money on his brother. Ryan posted a photo on Instagram that showed him handing an oversized check for $82,000 to his brother for student loans.
Ryan wrote: “Surprised my big bro and paid off his student loans for his 29th Bday!! My man got accepted to college, graduated with honors, and now works as an engineer. He did everything the right way and still lives with a ridiculous amount of student loan debt.The system is broke and makes no sense!! I'm Fortunate and blessed to be able to take care of that for him.. Love you big bro you deserve it!! #Family #FinallyFree”
