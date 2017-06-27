Serena Williams held the Australian Open championship trophy after she won the tournament in January. She did so while pregnant.
Serena Williams held the Australian Open championship trophy after she won the tournament in January. She did so while pregnant.
For Pete's Sake

June 27, 2017 8:15 AM

Serena Williams takes shot at John McEnroe, poses nude for cover of Vanity Fair

By Pete Grathoff

Retired tennis star/commentator John McEnroe made waves over the weekend when he answered a question about Serena Williams.

McEnroe was on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” on Sunday and was asked by Lulu Garcia-Navarro if Williams should be considered the best tennis player in the world regardless of gender. McEnroe said “if she played the men’s circuit, she’d be like 700 in the world.”

Although McEnroe was just stating his opinion, that set off a debate about what should constitute the best player in the world.

And Williams shot back with two messages on Twitter:

In case you didn’t realize Williams was pregnant (and was so when she won the Australian Open), you’ll no doubt recognize this fact if you happen to be at a place that sells magazines.

Williams posed nude for the cover of Vanity Fair:

