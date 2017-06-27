Serena Williams takes shot at John McEnroe, poses nude for cover of Vanity Fair

Retired tennis star/commentator John McEnroe made waves over the weekend when he answered a question about Serena Williams.
McEnroe was on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” on Sunday and was asked by Lulu Garcia-Navarro if Williams should be considered the best tennis player in the world regardless of gender. McEnroe said “if she played the men’s circuit, she’d be like 700 in the world.”
Although McEnroe was just stating his opinion, that set off a debate about what should constitute the best player in the world.
And Williams shot back with two messages on Twitter:
Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017
I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017
In case you didn’t realize Williams was pregnant (and was so when she won the Australian Open), you’ll no doubt recognize this fact if you happen to be at a place that sells magazines.
Williams posed nude for the cover of Vanity Fair:
V.F. cover star @SerenaWilliams—world’s best athlete (plus, mom and wife-to-be)—still has her eyes on the prize https://t.co/kvYTrrcPdW pic.twitter.com/zTq6ZGYb4k— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 27, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments