Twitter was full of jokes after man allegedly drove onto court at Mizzou Arena

One man ended up in jail after he drove his car on the court at Mizzou Arena. No kidding. And Twitter had a lot of fun about this development.
It’s been years since we’ve seen a drive this uncontested at Mizzou Arena https://t.co/YelsLiZi9B— mike (@armyofmike) June 26, 2017
Look on the bright side.— Larry Eagan (@leagan1968) June 26, 2017
A year ago, NO-body wanted to go to Mizzou Arena.
BREAKING: Man causes slightly less damage to the Mizzou Arena court than the 2016/17 lineup. https://t.co/xHD2hMJEZw— Böyce ⚽️⚪️ (@samuraihawk) June 26, 2017
If #Mizzou Arena couldn't hold back a Passat...they've got some security issues over there. https://t.co/5QuvHTJ4t0— Bill Pollock (@missourisports) June 26, 2017
I got the feeling on a summer night when people were gone.— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) June 26, 2017
I crashed my car into Mizzou Arena, I watched, I let it burn.
at least someone is successfully driving to the hoop at Mizzou Arena https://t.co/1gqHSARxca— jordan fox (@_jordan_fox) June 26, 2017
BREAKING: first bandwagon officially arrives at Mizzou Arena. More expected. https://t.co/KPT9jyAp64— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) June 26, 2017
Up next, Herbie the Love Bug enters Mizzou Arena locker rooms!— George Taylor (@GeorgeT74231539) June 26, 2017
"Dude, I said it would be funny to PASS OUT on the Mizzou Arena court. Not Passat."— Mark Miller (@Skeletor_77) June 26, 2017
