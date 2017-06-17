Lorenzo Cain fell victim to the rare Ninja Salvy Splash

The only thing hotter than the weather is Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain.
Cain hit two home runs in the Royals’ 3-1 win over the Angels on Friday night, and his statistics in the month of June are staggering:
Average: .368
On-base percentage: .400
Slugging percentage: .825
On-base-plus slugging percentage: 1.225
Home runs: 8
RBIs: 16
Although teammate Salvador Perez doesn’t want Cain to cool off, Salvy did just that on Friday night. Cain thought he avoided a Salvy Splash, but Perez pulled a ninja move and came from behind.
Here is the video from Fox Sports Kansas City:
Lorenzo Cain: "It's all about being consistent. That's what we're trying to get back to -- being consistent and playing #Royals baseball." pic.twitter.com/lOiohIcSGk— FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) June 17, 2017
