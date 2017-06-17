Screenshot of Fox Sports Kansas City Twitter video
Screenshot of Fox Sports Kansas City Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

June 17, 2017 10:30 AM

Lorenzo Cain fell victim to the rare Ninja Salvy Splash

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The only thing hotter than the weather is Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

Cain hit two home runs in the Royals’ 3-1 win over the Angels on Friday night, and his statistics in the month of June are staggering:

Average: .368

On-base percentage: .400

Slugging percentage: .825

On-base-plus slugging percentage: 1.225

Home runs: 8

RBIs: 16

Although teammate Salvador Perez doesn’t want Cain to cool off, Salvy did just that on Friday night. Cain thought he avoided a Salvy Splash, but Perez pulled a ninja move and came from behind.

Here is the video from Fox Sports Kansas City:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft

Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 1:06

Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft
Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' 0:45

Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'
Boy on retrieving stuck basketball at Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it' 0:39

Boy on retrieving stuck basketball at Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

View More Video

Sports Videos