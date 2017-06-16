Jeremy Maclin not happy with way Chiefs told him of release

Think of all the possible ways you can have a conversation with someone and then consider this: receiver Jeremy Maclin said he was told of his release by the Chiefs via voicemail.
In a conversation with Pro Football Talk, Maclin said Chiefs general manager John Dorsey was the one who left him the message when the team let him go on June 2.
“I was upset, I was shocked,” Maclin told Pro Football Talk. “Apparently, they had been trying to trade me for two or three months. Which who knows if that’s true or not? I would just think that … a guy who is going into his ninth year would know if he’s being shopped or not. It is what it is. I still have respect for Big Red (Andy Reid), still have respect for the organization.
“I’m not going to bad mouth anybody or talk any dirt on anybody. It was an unfortunate situation. They felt like they didn’t want me as a player anymore, so it is what it is. I’m happy with where I am right now, and I think that might be the last time I talk about what I call my former life. So I don’t think I want to talk about that anymore.”
But Maclin did talk a bit more. He was asked if the Chiefs ever approached Maclin about taking a paycut and the answer was no. The Chiefs saved $10 million in cap room, according to The Star’s Terez A. Paylor.
“I’ve heard a lot of rumors coming out of there,” Maclin told Pro Football Talk. “I’ve heard they thought I lost a step, my price tag was too high. Whatever the case may be, I’m ready to play some football. That flame that burns inside of a competitor, that thing got a lot brighter.”
