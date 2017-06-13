Jeremy Maclin scores free crab cakes for life for signing with Ravens

Former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, so he could probably afford to eat crab cakes each day for the rest of his life.
But Maclin doesn’t have to worry about that, because he’s getting free crab cakes for life from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore. The restaurant offered Maclin the crab cakes after he was released by the Chiefs on June 2. The first offer was crab cakes for the length of his contract, then it was for life.
You drive a hard bargain, Mr. Maclin. We'll up the offer to free crab cakes for life. Now sign already! pic.twitter.com/XVjwjwZhHS— Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 8, 2017
You may think that this deal wouldn’t sway Maclin, but after the news broke of his new contract, he took to Twitter to confirm the crab cakes.
@JimmysSeafood I read what y'all said...I love crab cakes! Lol— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 12, 2017
Jimmy’s confirmed that it will be honoring its agreement with Maclin:
We are crabs of our word! https://t.co/4TFnR8HLkt— Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 12, 2017
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood CEO John Minadakis told ESPN that he thinks the crab cakes may have convinced Maclin to sign with the Ravens instead of Philadelphia or Buffalo.
“You put our crab cakes against Buffalo wings or Philly cheesesteaks,” Minadakis said, “a crab cake is going to win every time.”
