Arrowhead Stadium will be turned into Topgolf site

Who’s ready to hone their golf swing at ... Arrowhead Stadium?
Topgolf, which has been a big draw since it opened in Overland Park, has started branching off into Topgolf Crush, which takes place in stadiums. The event has been at Safeco Field in Seattle and Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. That’s what will be at Arrowhead Stadium July 27 to July 30.
According to a news release, hitting stations will be set up over seats on the Club Level. Targets will be on the field from 40 to 150 yards away and fans will be able to score each shot with the company’s “Toptracer technology, which tracks the flight path of the golf balls.”
Topgolf Crush will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight each day, and there will be a bar and other concessions, as well as a live DJ.
“We are continually looking for new, unique events that give our fans and the community new opportunities to experience Arrowhead Stadium beyond football games,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a news release. “Topgolf offers a unique brand and social experience — we see that with the Overland Park location — and we thought Topgolf Crush would be a cool and different way to show off Arrowhead Stadium.”
Tickets for Topgolf Crush at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m. at https://topgolf.com/us/crush/kc/. Tickets are $65 for standard one-day passes, $100 for premium one-day passes, and $250 for VIP passes.
You can see what it has looked like in the past when Topgolf Crush was at Safeco Field.
