TBT: A look at Eric Berry photos through the years

twitter email The last time Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was in Atlanta during the regular season, he was having chemotherapy. On Sunday, Dec. 4, he scored eight points by himself to help his team beat the Falcons 29-28. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

