The last time Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was in Atlanta during the regular season, he was having chemotherapy. On Sunday, Dec. 4, he scored eight points by himself to help his team beat the Falcons 29-28. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
June 08, 2017 10:02 AM

#TBT: A look at Eric Berry photos through the years

By Pete Grathoff

This is the latest of an occasional series of posts that will run on Thursdays. It’s a look back at photos of a player or coach that is well-known to Kansas City fans and how that person has changed. Hence, the #TBT in the headline.

Today’s subject is Chiefs safety Eric Berry. A little history on Berry: He was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, which had a number of great defensive players taken in the first round.

Ndamukong Suh was the second overall pick by the Lions (behind quarterback Sam Bradford, who was the Rams’ pick). The Buccaneers selected Gerald McCoy at No. 3. The Seahawks took Earl Thomas at No. 14, one pick before the Giants drafted Jason Pierre-Paul. Later in the first round came offensive stars Demaryius Thomas (No. 22 to Denver) and Dez Bryant (No. 24 to Dallas). And then Tim Tebow went No. 25 to the Broncos.

Here is a look back at Berry through the years.

 

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

