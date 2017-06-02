Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin headed for the end zone against the Oakland Raiders during a game in January.
June 02, 2017 7:37 PM

Jeremy Maclin sends message to Chiefs fans, and many are upset he’s gone

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin* didn’t take long to say goodbye to fans after he learned of his release on Friday.

*Didn’t expect to type those words today

Maclin tweeted a message to Chiefs fans and he seemed surprised by the move. He wrote on Twitter: “Crazy business this is...appreciate y’all #ChiefsKingdom”

While a large number of Eagles fans tweeted that he should return to Philadelphia, many Chiefs fans were simply saddened to hear the news and let him know that.

