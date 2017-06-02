Jeremy Maclin sends message to Chiefs fans, and many are upset he’s gone

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin* didn’t take long to say goodbye to fans after he learned of his release on Friday.
Maclin tweeted a message to Chiefs fans and he seemed surprised by the move. He wrote on Twitter: “Crazy business this is...appreciate y’all #ChiefsKingdom”
Crazy business this is...appreciate y'all #ChiefsKingdom— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 2, 2017
While a large number of Eagles fans tweeted that he should return to Philadelphia, many Chiefs fans were simply saddened to hear the news and let him know that.
