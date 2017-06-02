Chiefs cut Jeremy Maclin, and fans around NFL hope their team signs him

It’s called a Friday News Dump. You see it in politics — bad news is released late in the day on Friday, because it often flies under the radar.
The Chiefs did that with the news Friday that receiver Jeremy Maclin had been released. It didn’t go unnoticed by fans around the NFL, however.
Fans of almost every team were clamoring for their team to make a splash and sign Maclin.
The Bills should be aggressively trying to sign Jeremy Maclin. Just saying— B-Ren J (@brennenjohns) June 2, 2017
Bears, sign Jeremy Maclin. That is all. I love the money pit— Z (@mzelinski5) June 2, 2017
@RAIDERS Please Go & Sign Jeremy Maclin To Fill Our Slot— PRINCE OF THE RICH (@PEANUTMGM) June 2, 2017
#Browns should look at Maclin. Just cuz— 2 Shainz (@ShanePM3) June 2, 2017
Chargers gotta sign jeremy maclin— Branden (@bkf_11) June 2, 2017
That being said.....I would love to see Jeremy Maclin in a Tennessee Titans uniform next season. It would make sense for both sides.— Brendan Serra (@brendan_serra0) June 2, 2017
Hey @49ers. Jeremy Maclin is a beast! Go pick the man up ASAP! #49ers— SFGiants2017Champs (@SFGiants2k13) June 3, 2017
Get Maclin in New Orleans ASAP.— Doug Dimmadome (@_ChazAlexander) June 2, 2017
#Seahawks need to sign Maclin.— Allen M. (@am_misfit) June 2, 2017
Come to the @Giants https://t.co/Co9UkPA5dD— De'Shawn (@Wassup_deuce) June 2, 2017
Cowboys need Maclin— Johnfranco (@Johnfranco94) June 2, 2017
if the jets don't at least make an attempt at acquiring Jeremy Maclin i'm going to lose my mind. #Jets— Brandon Ramirez (@dailysportsfeed) June 2, 2017
If Jeremy Maclin isn't on the Ravens in 48 hours I won't be happy...— Dan Coombs (@hitcdancoombs) June 2, 2017
Texans should absolutely sign Maclin.— Justin Schultz (@JCharles__) June 2, 2017
The Chiefs released WR Jeremy Maclin! Come to th @Broncos my good man!— BTS (@BeeTalksSports) June 2, 2017
@steelers offer maclin 3 years 14 million— tk (@TravisKleypas) June 3, 2017
Hope my dad Chris Ballard takes a look at Jeremy Maclin and than cut Phillip Dorsett— Colts Nation Brasil (@ColtsNationBR) June 2, 2017
Bucs better sign Jeremy Maclin— matt ♂️ (@BreadwinnerMatt) June 2, 2017
Release Nelson pick up Maclin!! #Eagles— #KUPUStheGreat (@Mr_Kapic) June 2, 2017
I really think the dolphins could use another pass catcher w julius being made of glass & parker still an unknown. Id entertain maclin.— Phins/Yanks 31-20 (@PhinsDiehard) June 2, 2017
@Lions go sign Jermey Maclin— Dweeb (@OriginalDweeb) June 3, 2017
Dear Ted at the @packers, call Mr. Maclin on line 1 please. #GoPackGo— Nathan Baliva (@nbaliva) June 2, 2017
Would be amazing if Patriots pick up Maclin! Keep giving Brady weapons!— Andres Abarca (@ders_84) June 3, 2017
@Bengals Jeremy Maclin just got released let's look into that move— Sliiiiiiime (@MikeyCinatra) June 2, 2017
