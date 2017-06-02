Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs cut Jeremy Maclin, and fans around NFL hope their team signs him

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 02, 2017 7:15 PM

It’s called a Friday News Dump. You see it in politics — bad news is released late in the day on Friday, because it often flies under the radar.

The Chiefs did that with the news Friday that receiver Jeremy Maclin had been released. It didn’t go unnoticed by fans around the NFL, however.

Fans of almost every team were clamoring for their team to make a splash and sign Maclin.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

View More Video