Chiefs cut Jeremy Maclin, and fans around NFL hope their team signs him

It’s called a Friday News Dump. You see it in politics — bad news is released late in the day on Friday, because it often flies under the radar.

The Chiefs did that with the news Friday that receiver Jeremy Maclin had been released. It didn’t go unnoticed by fans around the NFL, however.

Fans of almost every team were clamoring for their team to make a splash and sign Maclin.

The Bills should be aggressively trying to sign Jeremy Maclin. Just saying — B-Ren J (@brennenjohns) June 2, 2017

Bears, sign Jeremy Maclin. That is all. I love the money pit — Z (@mzelinski5) June 2, 2017 @RAIDERS Please Go & Sign Jeremy Maclin To Fill Our Slot — PRINCE OF THE RICH (@PEANUTMGM) June 2, 2017

