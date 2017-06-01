New York Mets mascot Mr. Met.
June 01, 2017 7:53 AM

Mets apologize after four-fingered mascot flips off fan

By Pete Grathoff

If a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound? What is the sound of one hand clapping? Can a baseball team’s mascot flip off a fan if he only has four fingers?

Yes, you can add Mr. Met to the list of great philosophical questions.

Nevertheless, the New York Mets issued an apology on Wednesday night after a video showed Mr. Met expressing his feelings to a fan in the form of one finger. Well, one foam finger or whatever the costume is made of.

“We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee,” the Twitter statement said. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

Many people wondered how it would be possible for Mr. Met to do such a thing considering he has four fingers. Here is an example:

You can judge for yourself the intent, but be warned that it looks like Mr. Met was trying to say something not so nice with his hand in this video:

This makes me wonder what Mets fans were saying to the mascot. If you’ve ever been around kids when Sluggerrr comes around at Kauffman Stadium, you know that they just love him.

By the way, Mr. Met has a Twitter account that says: “I’m all about family, fun and the Mets!”

Just not on Wednesday night.

Pete Grathoff

