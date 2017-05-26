A squirrel took the field during Royals’ game in Cleveland

While walking my dog, Henry, on Friday, we saw at least a half-dozen squirrels in the park, and that made for a lot of pulling on the leash*. Henry sometimes acts like the dog Dug from the movie, “Up.”
*Henry, not me
The squirrel watching continued during Friday night’s Royals-Indians game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. While the Indians were batting in the sixth inning, a squirrel ran on the field and didn’t seem to know what to do.
We've got a #RallySquirrel situation, people. pic.twitter.com/jfIclKhE7e— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 27, 2017
Squirrel in the outfield! pic.twitter.com/xBTWXLkS4I— SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 27, 2017
Now playing left field for The KC Royals.... Sammy Squirrel pic.twitter.com/AtTLsRA0w8— Nick Haralambis (@NHaralambis) May 27, 2017
Play didn’t stop and no one seemed to mind much that it was on the field. But after the inning was over, the little fella/lady was escorted out through the outfield door.
Fans were sad to see Rally Squirrel exit. See ya little buddy! We got baseball to play #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/CNTYNkeKee— Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) May 27, 2017
Pete Grathoff
