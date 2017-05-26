Screenshot of Royals Twitter GIF
For Pete&#39;s Sake

May 26, 2017 8:53 PM

A squirrel took the field during Royals’ game in Cleveland

By Pete Grathoff

While walking my dog, Henry, on Friday, we saw at least a half-dozen squirrels in the park, and that made for a lot of pulling on the leash*. Henry sometimes acts like the dog Dug from the movie, “Up.”

*Henry, not me

The squirrel watching continued during Friday night’s Royals-Indians game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. While the Indians were batting in the sixth inning, a squirrel ran on the field and didn’t seem to know what to do.

Play didn’t stop and no one seemed to mind much that it was on the field. But after the inning was over, the little fella/lady was escorted out through the outfield door.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

