TBT: A look at Mike Moustakas photos through the years

This is the first of what will be an occasional series of posts that will run on Thursday. It’s a look back at photos of a player or coach that is well-known to Kansas City fans and how that person has changed. Hence, the #TBT in the headline.
I’ve chosen Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas to kick off this series. A little history on Moose: He was drafted second overall in 2007 out of Chatsworth High School in California. The Rays chose left-hander David Price with the first pick, and the Cubs selected third baseman Josh Vitters right after Moustakas.
Other notable first-round picks in 2007: Catcher Matt Wieters (No. 5 to the Orioles), pitcher Madison Bumgarner (No. 10 to the Giants), outfielder Jason Heyward (No. 14 to the Braves) and pitcher Rick Portello (No. 27 to the Tigers). Supplemental first-round picks that year included third baseman Todd Frazier (No. 34 to the Reds) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (No. 48 to the Cubs).
Moustakas made his debut with the Royals on June 10, 2011 in a game at the Angels. He went 1 for 3 with a walk and scored a run. He hit his first career home run the next day. Moustakas was an All-Star in 2015, the year he finished 21st in MVP voting.
Here are photos of Moustakas starting with his time in high school through this season (you can see them in the video, too).
