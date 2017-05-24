Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson in spring training.
May 24, 2017 10:14 AM

Former Royal Jarrod Dyson shaved his trademark mohawk

By Pete Grathoff

I’ve heard from more than a few people who surmise that the Royals’ slow start may be because they miss a player that was traded: outfielder Jarrod Dyson.

There is no question that Mr. Zoombiya was a vocal, playful presence in the Royals’ clubhouse. And he burned up the basepaths with his speed.

Dyson, who was traded from the Royals to the Mariners in January in exchange for pitcher Nathan Karns, leads the majors in stolen bases with 13. He also has been hit by a pitch eight times, which is the most in the majors. Last week, he was plunked three times in one game.

“I don’t like getting hit,” Dyson told Bob Dutton, the former Kansas City Star writer who now covers the Mariners for the Tacoma News Tribune. “I’m too little to be getting hit. But I’m not going to back off the plate or anything like that. I’m going to stand my ground where I normally stand.”

All of this is a lead up to the big news. Dyson changed his look over the weekend when he shaved his mohawk.

 

The Mohawk is gone!!!!

A post shared by Jarrod Dyson (@mrzoombiya1) on

