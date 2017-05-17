A shorter overtime? NFL reportedly will vote on rule change

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:22 Labor groups gather in support of $1 billion KCI project Pause 2:34 Saving lives may not be enough to save rural Kansas hospital 0:58 Bus driver meets family of lost little girl she saved 6:34 Mayor Sly James reveals surprise plan for new KCI terminal 2:25 Honoring law enforcement for National Police Week 2017 2:07 John Pryor describes Madison Flitch 1:40 Kansas City takes on Trump over climate change 1:00 Five things to know about Royals outfielder Alex Gordon 0:24 Frank Mason says Celtics' Isaiah Thomas proves 'heart over hype' can work in NBA 2:22 Bitcoin Believers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs' players return to the locker room after defeating the Denver Broncos 30-27 on Sunday, Nov. 27. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs' players return to the locker room after defeating the Denver Broncos 30-27 on Sunday, Nov. 27. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star