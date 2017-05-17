Sports Illustrated says Salvador Perez is face of Royals’ franchise

Sports Illustrated recently decided to pick the face of each Major League Baseball team’s franchise, and the list includes names like Mike Trout, Kris Bryant and Francisco Lindor.
In the Royals’ case, Sports Illustrated’s Jay Jaffe said it came down to a choice between first baseman Eric Hosmer and catcher Salvador Perez.
Jaffe chose Perez.
“Every choice here is a snapshot in time, but with Hosmer a pending free agent who’s in danger of being traded this summer due to the team’s sluggish start, the vote goes to Perez, who, it should be pointed out, led all major league players in last year’s All-Star voting,” Jaffe wrote. “His five-year, $7 million deal signed in 2012 paid big enough dividends that nobody blinked when the team extended him for another five (through 2021) at $52.5 million. Though hardly an elite hitter, Perez’s durability, defense, power and pitcher handling have put him at the center of the Kansas City’s turnaround — and its future.”
Do you agree with that pick? Here is your chance to vote for the Royals’ face of the franchise (and leave a comment if you are inclined):
