Orioles’ Manny Machado threw a ball to no one at second base against Royals

One play won’t cost a player a Gold Glove award, but the Orioles’ Manny Machado had one of the biggest brain farts you’ll see.
It happened during Sunday’s game when the Royals had runners on first and second in the bottom of the fifth inning. Shortstop Alcides Escobar bunted and Baltimore’s shortstop ran to cover third base, while the second baseman ran to cover first.
Machado, the Orioles third baseman who has won two Gold Glove awards, fielded Escobar’s bunt and threw a ball right over the bag at second base. It was textbook stuff, except for one tiny detail: No one was covering second and the ball sailed into the outfield.
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon scored on the play and broke a 5-5 tie.
Take a look:
Machado firing the ball to 2nd on a bunt......with absolutely no one there pic.twitter.com/UykTLnKX4z— Ozzie (@OldComiskey) May 14, 2017
Manny Machado just threw the ball to second for the forceout.— Avi Miller (@AviMiIIer) May 14, 2017
There was no defender at second. pic.twitter.com/4pN8KHMNBU
