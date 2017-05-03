Denver Broncos players are fired up about Jamaal Charles signing

Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles* is being welcomed with open arms by his new teammates.
*Yeah, that sounds weird
Shane Ray, the former Bishop Miege and Mizzou star, told DenverBroncos.com writer Andrew Mason: “I know they’re sick back home (in Kansas City) ... but for us, it’s a great addition.”
Shane Ray, on Jamaal Charles coming to Denver: "I know they're sick back home (in Kansas City) ... but for us, it's a great addition."— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 3, 2017
Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., posted a message for Charles on Instagram.
Bradley Roby, another Denver cornerback, told James Palmer of the NFL Network: “When we played against him I felt that he was one of the best, if not THE best, back in the league.”
"When we played against him I felt that he was one of the best, if not THE best, back in the league” #broncos Bradley Roby on Jamaal Charles— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 3, 2017
Denver running back C.J. Anderson tweeted a welcome for Charles. “His game is super amazing excited to have my big brother join us pushing each other every day to be great,” Anderson wrote.
Welcome to the room @jcharles25— Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) May 2, 2017
His game is super amazing excited to have my big brother join us pushing each other every day to be great https://t.co/8WzAmi9NNB— Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) May 2, 2017
Safety T.J. Ward tweeted this: “Yooo! @jcharles25 we lit!”
Yooo! @jcharles25 we lit!— T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) May 2, 2017
The Broncos announced that Charles will wear No. 28 this season. Here is what that jersey will look like:
Jamaal Charles is wearing number 28 in Denver. Will definitely take some time to get used to. pic.twitter.com/ozb3qTQ9wW— Brandon Spano (@BrandonSpano) May 3, 2017
And here are more tweets from Denver players:
@Broncos https://t.co/nav7jmAyCV— Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) May 2, 2017
It's Lit! https://t.co/hHZdxUhB8I— Todd Davis (@BamBamDavis51) May 2, 2017
409!!! @jcharles25 https://t.co/OLdoCOt6JR— brendan langley (@1kinglang) May 2, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments