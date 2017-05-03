For Pete&#39;s Sake

May 03, 2017 3:10 PM

Denver Broncos players are fired up about Jamaal Charles signing

By Pete Grathoff

Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles* is being welcomed with open arms by his new teammates.

*Yeah, that sounds weird

Shane Ray, the former Bishop Miege and Mizzou star, told DenverBroncos.com writer Andrew Mason: “I know they’re sick back home (in Kansas City) ... but for us, it’s a great addition.”

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., posted a message for Charles on Instagram.

 

Let's get it @djcharles25 @vonmiller

A post shared by Chris Harris Jr (@chrisharrisjr) on

Bradley Roby, another Denver cornerback, told James Palmer of the NFL Network: “When we played against him I felt that he was one of the best, if not THE best, back in the league.”

Denver running back C.J. Anderson tweeted a welcome for Charles. “His game is super amazing excited to have my big brother join us pushing each other every day to be great,” Anderson wrote.

Safety T.J. Ward tweeted this: “Yooo! @jcharles25 we lit!”

The Broncos announced that Charles will wear No. 28 this season. Here is what that jersey will look like:

And here are more tweets from Denver players:

