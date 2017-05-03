Denver Broncos players are fired up about Jamaal Charles signing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts Pause 2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation 5:27 Pint-size foodies get a taste of Southern cooking 1:47 Parts of Kansas and Oklahoma dig out after spring storm buries region in heavy snow 1:28 How long will it take for Patrick Mahomes to develop into the Chiefs' starter? 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes 3:35 Touching ceremony marks fallen KCK police officers 4:47 New Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You've got to find ways to win' 1:51 Jamaal Charles and nine other NFL stars who signed with an enemy team 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles joined a list of NFL players who signed with his old team’s rival when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos. Here are 10 star players who have caused their old fan base pain by signing with the enemy. Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star