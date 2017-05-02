Yes, the McDonald’s kid from the Royals commercials finally changed his shirt

The commercial was starting to get on the nerves of Royals fans.
McDonald’s has started a new partnership with the Royals this season, and it includes a deal if the Royals turn a double play in a game. McDonald’s has been running commercials during broadcasts of Royals games and they feature a boy named Bobby and his mother.
The lesson is you don’t change your Royals shirt because it could mess with a streak. Here is one of the commercials:
Thanks to @TheRealHos35, McDouble sandwiches are $1 today at participating McDonald's. #McDoublePlay ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/vfs6Yphmw9— McDonald's KC (@KCMcDonalds) April 6, 2017
The “you don’t mess with a streak” quote really hit a nerve with some fans, particularly as the Royals were on a nine-game skid.
Perhaps the kid in the Royals' @McDonalds commercial needs to change his shirt. KC would welcome this streak to end anytime now. #Royals— Luke Cavlovich (@fezz816) April 26, 2017
Hey @McDonalds quit running the @Royals commercial with the kid and his mom! That is causing the losing streak. #ForeverRoyal #RaisedRoyal— Jeremy Buster Stonum (@ENGBuster) April 29, 2017
I think the #McDonalds "streak commercial" is responsible for the #Royals streak #9InARow @markbrinker22— Stephanie Brinker (@sbrinker3) April 30, 2017
McDonald’s in Kansas City obviously heard the complaints, because this is what they tweeted before Monday’s game.
I need a new Royals shirt, the one I have isn't working. - Bobby @CharlieHustleCo @Rally_KC @nrmlhmn— McDonald's KC (@KCMcDonalds) May 1, 2017
The Royals finally won on Monday night, beating the White Sox 6-1 and McDonald’s again poked fun at itself with this tweet:
