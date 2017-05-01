Chiefs didn’t get high NFL Draft grades from others around nation

All of the hype and speculation is over. The NFL Draft has been completed and teams (and their fans) are now focused on how these new players can help their franchise win.
The Chiefs draft class was graded as an A by The Star’s Terez A. Paylor, who spent months watching film of the players who were picked in the Draft. How did other people grade the Chiefs? Not as well.
Here is a sample of the grades that the Chiefs got from seven other experts, along with a snippet of what they wrote about the Chiefs.
Dan Kadar of Bleacher Report gave the Chiefs a C. “My grade on what Kansas City did in this draft is due to my opinion that they gave up way too much to trade up for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first round,” Kadar wrote. “Again, if he works out, I look dumb and it doesn’t matter.”
Chad Reuter of NFL.com gave the Chiefs a B-plus. “Chiefs GM John Dorsey and head coach Andy Reid saw Brett Favre in Green Bay, and they have to see some of that gunslinger attitude in Mahomes,” Reuter wrote. “There is a risk factor here given his penchant for throwing the ball anywhere and from any arm angle (which will turn into interceptions in the NFL), and they have up a future first-round pick to get him. But if anyone can get Mahomes to adjust and succeed, it’s Reid.”
Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com gave the Chiefs a B-minus. “This is a draft that will be all about Mahomes, but we won’t know that answer until years in the future,” Prisco wrote.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News gave the Chiefs a C-minus: “Trading up for Mahomes, a big-armed gunslinger who really doesn’t mesh with the true mentality as Alex Smith’s successor, set up a bad tone in this draft,” Iyer wrote.
Mark Maske of the Washington Post gave the Chiefs a B. “For now, (Mahomes) can sit, wait and learn as Alex Smith’s understudy,” Maske wrote. “That’s the difference between what the Chiefs did and what the Bears did: With Kansas City, there is a sensible overall QB plan in place.”
Nate Davis of USA Today gave the Chiefs a B-minus. “A team that’s won 43 regular-season games in four years under Andy Reid (but hasn’t made a deep playoff run) targeted a man who will be tasked to change that — and at the cost of next year’s first rounder,” Davis wrote. “Welcome to the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.”
Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated gave the Chiefs a B. “This a cross-your-fingers draft class that could help solidify the future, but offers minimal help for the present,” Burke wrote.
