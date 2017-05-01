Chiefs didn’t get high NFL Draft grades from others around nation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 From high school dropout to college track star Pause 2:25 Royals' Ned Yost on lineups, Escobar's hitting and Strahm's return 3:04 Tour a mansion built like a castle 4:47 New Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You've got to find ways to win' 1:00 Five things to know about new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II 5:26 Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in the second round 1:10 Ned Yost on Jason Hammel's struggles, ninth straight loss 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes 3:41 Cosplayers get in character at Planet Comicon Kansas City 3:31 No. 1 basketball recruit Bagley says UK speaks for itself Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt spoke on Friday about the team's decision to trade up 17 spots to draft Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick in the first round. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star