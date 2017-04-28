Danny Duffy says he was scammed when he needed assistance with his dune buggy

You’ve got to be careful these days. It seems anyone can get scammed at anytime. Just ask Royals left-hander Danny Duffy.
On Thursday, Duffy tweeted that he had been scammed by a company he called when he needed roadside assistance for his dune buggy (seriously; but more on that later).
Duffy said that he recently purchased the vehicle, but there was one problem.
“The owner sent me the key to the ignition but not the doors,” Duffy said Friday in the Royals clubhouse. “So I locked the car and naturally I couldn’t get in. So I called this company ... it was the only one that picked up. I was like, ‘hey, can you guys come get me?’ ...
“They said, ‘yeah, we’ll take the card first though.’ That should have been a red flag, but I’m a trusting person. Four hours later, he was just not around.”
Duffy said he kept calling the number but was not able to get through. His wife, Sara, called the number with her phone and someone answered. But when she asked when help would arrive, the person hung up on her, Duffy said.
Duffy placed a call to another company and got help in “two minutes.”
“Thieves will be thieves,” Duffy said. “It’s a shame that there are people like that in this world. But you can’t cry over spilled milk, man.”
Duffy called it a dune buggy. When asked more about it, Duffy said it is a 1974 off-road Volkswagen Beetle.
“It’s really cool. It’s awesome,” Duffy said. “I have to get a little better at driving stick, but we’ll figure it out.”
The story has a happy ending, though. The credit-card company refunded the charge to his card.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments