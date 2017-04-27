Who will Chiefs pick in first round of NFL Draft? There is little consensus among experts around nation

The NFL Draft gets started Thursday night, and if you want to know anything about any of the players who hope to hear their name called tonight, I’d suggest you look at the exhaustive work done by The Star’s Terez A. Paylor. He has got you covered.
I took a look at 14 mock drafts from around the nation to see who people thought the Chiefs might be drafting in the first round. There is little consensus, but Florida State running back Dalvin Cook’s name has come up often.
Here are those 14 mock drafts and who people think the Chiefs will draft.
Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com: Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton.
Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com: Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson.
ESPN’s Adam Teicher: Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Greg Cote of the Miami Herald: Florida State running back Dalvin Cook.
Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times: Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson.
Peter Schrager of Fox Sports: LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White.
Matt Miller of Bleacher Report: Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
John McClain of the Houston Chronicle: Western Michigan receiver Corey Davis.
Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle: Washington cornerback Kevin King.
Mike Mayock of NFL.com: Florida State running back Dalvin Cook.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com: Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara.
Charley Casserly of NFL.com: Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis.
Steve Serby of the New York Post: Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis.
Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune: Florida State running back Dalvin Cook.
