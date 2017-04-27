For Pete&#39;s Sake

April 27, 2017 8:16 AM

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt has sweet tribute as more people announce they’ve lost jobs

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

One by one, ESPN employees have taken to Twitter to say that their days with the company were over or would be soon.

The public announcements of the layoffs saddened and shocked fans of the network and the people who were let go. ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor Scott Van Pelt summed up his feelings in a touching segment on Wednesday night:

Bob Ley, the host of ESPN’s “Outside The Lines, also had this sweet tribute to his former colleagues.

Here are some of the cuts that have come to light Thursday, which reportedly includes former Royals outfielder Raul Ibañez.

College insider Andy Katz.

Senior writer/columnist Jim Caple.

ESPN reporter Britt McHenry.

Changes reported to be happening at “Baseball Tonight.”

College reporter David Lombardi.

