ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt has sweet tribute as more people announce they’ve lost jobs

One by one, ESPN employees have taken to Twitter to say that their days with the company were over or would be soon.

The public announcements of the layoffs saddened and shocked fans of the network and the people who were let go. ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor Scott Van Pelt summed up his feelings in a touching segment on Wednesday night:

SVP's one big thing. watch it. pic.twitter.com/ZHylgMXKiv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 27, 2017

Bob Ley, the host of ESPN’s “Outside The Lines, also had this sweet tribute to his former colleagues.

Here are some of the cuts that have come to light Thursday, which reportedly includes former Royals outfielder Raul Ibañez.

College insider Andy Katz.

The best teammate I ever worked with was let go yesterday. @ESPNAndyKatz is incredibly talented & the most genuine & sincere person I know. — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) April 27, 2017 An update on my situation: pic.twitter.com/ktnoLHDTZH — Andy Katz (@ESPNAndyKatz) April 27, 2017

Senior writer/columnist Jim Caple.

It was rough day being part of ESPN's layoffs but I had a remarkable career there, covering sports on six continents. Will miss it deeply. — Jim Caple (@jimcaple) April 27, 2017

ESPN reporter Britt McHenry.

Staying on the NFL Draft as my last assignment. Grateful for 3 years at ESPN. My colleagues became best friends & I'll cherish that the most pic.twitter.com/YHZeutahTS — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) April 27, 2017

Changes reported to be happening at “Baseball Tonight.”

Baseball Tonight just announced Dallas Braden, Doug Glanville and Raul Ibanez also let go by ESPN. Sad to see. Good luck to all three. — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) April 27, 2017

College reporter David Lombardi.